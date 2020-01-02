|
|
|
BELL Doris Peacefully on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at
Clumber Court Care Home, Retford
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Colin.
Much loved mum of Richard, Ian
and the late David.
A treasured grandma of Tom, George,
Joseph, Hugo & Hamish.
A loving sister and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Barnby Moor Crematorium on
Monday 6th January at 1.00pm.
Flowers will be received
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research U.K
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 2, 2020