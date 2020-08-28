Home

Dorothy Dawson

Dorothy Dawson Notice
DAWSON Dorothy Madge On Friday 14th August 2020 at
Drovers Call Care Home aged 91 years.
Now at peace following a long illness.
Much loved wife of the late Des.
Dearly beloved mum of John.
Grandma of Adam, Kathryn
and the late Sarah.
Mother in law of Shan.
Friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton
on Friday 28th August
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 28, 2020
