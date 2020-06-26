|
DRINKALL Dorothy Peacefully on Saturday
20th June 2020
at Redcote Residential Home, Lea aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Harold.
Much loved mum of Peter.
A dear mother in law of Pamela.
Special grandma of Thomas & Georgina & great grandma.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 26, 2020