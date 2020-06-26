Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Dorothy Drinkall Notice
DRINKALL Dorothy Peacefully on Saturday
20th June 2020
at Redcote Residential Home, Lea aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Harold.
Much loved mum of Peter.
A dear mother in law of Pamela.
Special grandma of Thomas & Georgina & great grandma.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 26, 2020
