|
|
|
JACKSON Dorothy
(Sister Midwife) Passed away peacefully after
a long battle with Dementia in
Foxby Court Care Home on
2nd February 2020, aged 87.
Daughter of the late
Williamena Daubney.
Sister of the late Maureen and
the late Cuthbert, sister in law to Jim
and friend to Margaret, auntie to Duncan and Beverley and Kevin.
Special friend to the late Vera
and a friend to many.
Funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to British Red Cross
may be sent to
JE Thurlby Funeral Directors,
Ashleigh House, Kexby, near Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 21, 2020