Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Dorothy Jones

Dorothy Jones Notice
JONES Dorothy Suddenly but peacefully on
Sunday 12th January 2020 at
South Moor Lodge, Walkeringham
aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Ralph.
Mum of George & Barry.
Mother in law, sister & auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Walkeringham Cemetery on
Friday 31st January at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cats Protection may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
