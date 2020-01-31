|
JONES Dorothy Suddenly but peacefully on
Sunday 12th January 2020 at
South Moor Lodge, Walkeringham
aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Ralph.
Mum of George & Barry.
Mother in law, sister & auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Walkeringham Cemetery on
Friday 31st January at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cats Protection may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020