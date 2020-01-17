|
MUMBY Dorothy Florence
'Dot' Peacefully following a short illness on
Wednesday 8th January 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 85 years.
A dearly loved wife of John 'Ro'.
Much loved sister of Jean.
A special auntie, sister in law
& friend to many.
Can all Dot's family & friends
please meet at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 27th January at 12.40pm
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020