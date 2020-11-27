|
Briggs Douglas Sadly passed away 12th November 2020 at Scunthorpe Hospital aged 84 years much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend to many.
The service will take place for family and close friends to attend. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers will go to St Chads Church, Harpswell, These can be sent to the funeral director.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 27, 2020