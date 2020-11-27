Home

POWERED BY

Services
JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Briggs

Notice Condolences

Douglas Briggs Notice
Briggs Douglas Sadly passed away 12th November 2020 at Scunthorpe Hospital aged 84 years much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend to many.
The service will take place for family and close friends to attend. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers will go to St Chads Church, Harpswell, These can be sent to the funeral director.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -