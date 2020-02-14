|
COWLEY Douglas Born 10th November 1927, married to Betty Cowley (deceased), father to Jill Cowley and Christopher Cowley (deceased), died peacefully at home on 2nd February 2020. Aged 92, Douglas leaves behind Jill, Joelle, Harry and George Cowley and Richard and Felicity Wilcock. As an ex para trooper he was a hero and a legend, as well as a gentleman. He was so loved. A Memorial Service will take place at 3pm on Friday 21st February at Sturton le Steeple Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will go to the Royal British Legion c/o
JE Thurlby Funeral Director.
