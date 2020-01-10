Home

TYSON Edward Albert
'Ted' Peacefully following a long illness on
Monday 23rd December 2019 at
Eliot House Nursing Home, Morton
aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Barbara.
Dearly beloved dad of
Susan, Pauline & George.
Loving grandad of Gaz & Charlotte.
Loved brother of George, Joyce, Ron,
Gordon, Bet, Muriel & Fred.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 11.50am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
L.I.V.E.S may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 10, 2020
