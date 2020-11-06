Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Ethel Hand
HAND Ethel Peacefully after a very short illness
on Saturday 31st October 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital,
aged 79 years.
A dear sister, sister in law,
aunt and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
A live webcast of the service
will be available to watch.
For login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 6, 2020
