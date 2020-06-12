Home

Evelyn Phillipson Notice
PHILLIPSON Evelyn Lucy Suddenly on
Wednesday 3rd June 2020
at home aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Albert.
A loving mother of
Kathryn & Barbara Ann
& mother in law of Sam & David.
A special grandma of Nicola, Andrew,
Stephen, Sarah, Megan & Hannah.
Great grandma of Grace, Harry, Jayden, Max, Evelyn, Lucy & Chloe.
A private funeral service will take place
at Babworth Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Mouth & Foot Painting Artists
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 12, 2020
