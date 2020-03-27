Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Florence Mills Notice
MILLS Florence Beatrice
'Florrie' Peacefully on Friday 27th March 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 88 years.
Much loved mum.
Loving grandma and nan.
Loved great grandma and
mother in law.
Due to the country's current circumstances, a private
funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K. and
Alzheimer's Research U.K.
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 27, 2020
