BRATLEY Freda Mary Peace after pain on
Saturday 11th January 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital.
Dearly beloved wife of Frank.
Loving mum of Sylv & Chris,
mother in law to David,
nanna to Sophie, Holliie, Jack, George
& the late Lucy.
Great nanny to Finn & Tillie.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 31st January at 10.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Salvation Army may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 24, 2020