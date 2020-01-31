Home

HILL Frederick William Passed away peacefully in Sandhills Court Care Home on the 13th January 2020, aged 93.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 12th February 2020
at Upton Methodist Chapel, 10am. Followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be left
in memory of Frederick to the
Upton Methodist Chapel.
For all enquiries contact Lincolnshire Co-Operative Funeral Services,
55/57 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe.
Tel; 01724 890 000
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
