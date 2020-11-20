|
|
|
HETHERSHAW George Neville
(Nev) Suddenly but peacefully on
Wednesday 4th November 2020
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
aged 94 years.
Devoted and loving husband
of the late Jean.
Nev will be sadly missed
by all family and friends
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Church, Beckingham
followed by a committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Beckingham Bowls Club
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020