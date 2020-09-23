Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Burgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Burgin

Notice Condolences

Gerald Burgin Notice
BURGIN Gerald Victor
(Gerry)
'Bud' Peacefully passed away
with Tim and Lisa by his side
on Thursday 17th September 2020,
aged 89 years.
A dear Dad, Step-Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle, friend,
Husband of the late June and Freda
and proud ex-serviceman
of the Royal Navy.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Donations in his memory are for The
Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -