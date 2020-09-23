|
|
|
BURGIN Gerald Victor
(Gerry)
'Bud' Peacefully passed away
with Tim and Lisa by his side
on Thursday 17th September 2020,
aged 89 years.
A dear Dad, Step-Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle, friend,
Husband of the late June and Freda
and proud ex-serviceman
of the Royal Navy.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Donations in his memory are for The
Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 23, 2020