Gerald Credland

Gerald Credland Notice
CREDLAND Gerald
'Gerry' Passed away suddenly on
Tuesday 9th June 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 73 years.
A much loved husband, dad,
father in law, grandad, brother,
brother in law, uncle & friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Fire Fighters Charity &
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 19, 2020
