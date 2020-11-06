Home

WESTHEAD Gillian (Gill) Peacefully on
Saturday 24th October 2020
at Foxby Court Care Home,
aged 84 years.
Much loved mum of
Andrew, Nicola, Sara & Nigel.
Loving grandma & great grandma.
Dear mother in law & sister.
She will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family Flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 6, 2020
