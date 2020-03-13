Home

HARRIS Gladys Margaret Dearly loved wife of John.
Much loved Mum of Diana, Christine & Catherine.
Dearly loved Grandma
& Great Grandma.
Peacefully after a bravely
fought battle that was lost on
Monday 17th February 2020.
Funeral service at All Saints Parish Church on Thursday 26th March at 1.30pm followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations to be split between Breast Cancer UK and Stroke Association c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS, 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
