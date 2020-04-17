|
|
|
BOWS Gonville Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 7th April 2020 aged 97 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Gladys.
Much loved dad of Maureen.
Dear father in law of Martin.
A special pamp to his grandaughters Rachel & Sarah and their families.
A private funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Palliative Care Team,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020