|
|
|
CHURCHMAN Graham Jeffrey
"Cherry" Hilary, Mark and Natasha would like to thank Gainsborough Trinity FC for
their tribute match for Graham.
Thanks to everyone for attending Grahams service and committal, special thanks to the pallbearers - Mark, Jan, Dan, Kevin, Lance
and Jake. You did Pops proud!
Thank you to Judy for the wake buffet,
a marvellous spread.
Thanks to Revd Steve Johnson for the comforting service, Gwenda Cater
for playing the Organ and all at
All Saints Parish Church.
To L.C Printing for the Order of Service.
Pink Orchid for the beautiful floral tributes. Many thanks to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services for all their care and professionalism.
Our thanks to Laura, the Ambulance Team and Lincoln County Hospital Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
Donations totalling £230 were
received in aid of CCU.
Hilary would like to thank all friends
and acquaintances who sent flowers, cards, good wishes and support,
it means so much.
Please come and visit me for
" a cup of tea."
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 6, 2020