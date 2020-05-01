|
|
|
PINE Harry Formerly of Trent Street
Uncle Harry passed away
peacefully on Thursday 23rd April 2020
at Redcote Residential Home, Lea
aged 93 years.
Much loved brother
of the late Dorothy & Molly.
Dearly loved uncle, great uncle
& great great uncle
who will be sadly missed.
All the family wish to thank
Jane & her amazing team
at Redcote for all the love and care
they have shown uncle Harry and
us all during this difficult time.
A private funeral service will be held.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Gainsborough Heritage Centre
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 1, 2020