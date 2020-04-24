|
WHITE Herbert 'Mick' Peacefully on
Thursday 16th April 2020
at Lindsey Lodge Hospice
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved & loving
husband of the late June.
Loving dad of Carol,
Nigel and the late Paul.
Father in law of Paul.
Special grandad of
Sarah, Yvonne & Archie,
great great grandad of Alex, Gemma,
Summer, Leah, Sam & Talia.
A dear brother, brother in law
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 24, 2020