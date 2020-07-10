|
|
|
FLETCHER Hugh Peacefully at home
on Saturday 4th July 2020
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Christine.
Much loved dad & father in law
of Mark & Emma and Katie & Damon.
Special grandad of
Chloe, Millie, Amy, Eden & Lori.
A dear brother, uncle & friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice &
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 10, 2020