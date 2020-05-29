|
RICHARDS Jane
Nee McGlone (Jacz Dry Cleaners)
Passed away suddenly on
Thursday 7th May 2020
aged 65 years.
Peacefully with husband Arnie
and daughter Zoe by her side.
Jane was a much loved mother
and mother in law to
Shaun, Paula, Zoe & Phil
and adored by her grandkids
Lara, Ally, Isla & Leila.
Sister to David, John, Chris,
Rachael & Bridget,
Sister in law to Mick & Dawn.
She will be missed and remembered
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service will
take place at Corringham Cemetery.
At a later date
a celebration of life will be held.
Flowers will be received.
For flowers and enquiries
please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 29, 2020