Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Richards

Notice Condolences

Jane Richards Notice
RICHARDS Jane
Nee McGlone (Jacz Dry Cleaners)
Passed away suddenly on
Thursday 7th May 2020
aged 65 years.
Peacefully with husband Arnie
and daughter Zoe by her side.
Jane was a much loved mother
and mother in law to
Shaun, Paula, Zoe & Phil
and adored by her grandkids
Lara, Ally, Isla & Leila.
Sister to David, John, Chris,
Rachael & Bridget,
Sister in law to Mick & Dawn.
She will be missed and remembered
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service will
take place at Corringham Cemetery.
At a later date
a celebration of life will be held.
Flowers will be received.
For flowers and enquiries
please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -