Janet Dubber Notice
DUBBER Janet Rosemary
Reeves Peacefully on
Thursday 5th November 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital,
aged 85 years.
A dear wife of Tom,
loving mum of Jennifer & Sally,
special grandma to
Thomas & Lauren, Luke & Lucy
and a great friend to many.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Carlton Coleby Ward,
Lincoln County Hospital may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 11, 2020
