Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Janet Johnson

Notice Condolences

Janet Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Janet Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 16th August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Wife of Mervyn, mother of Linda,
grandma of Thomas, Samuel & Florence and friend to many in Scotter.
A private funeral service will take
place at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 21, 2020
