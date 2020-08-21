|
JOHNSON Janet Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 16th August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Wife of Mervyn, mother of Linda,
grandma of Thomas, Samuel & Florence and friend to many in Scotter.
A private funeral service will take
place at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 21, 2020