MARKHAM Jennifer
'Nee Foster' Passed away suddenly
on Thursday 6th August 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 70 years.
A very special wife of Ken.
Much loved sister of
Ann, John & Helen.
Very good friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 14, 2020