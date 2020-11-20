|
|
|
Markham Jennifer Ken & Helen would like to thank
all family & friends for their
cards & messages in memory of Jenny.
A special thanks to the carers from
Serenity for caring and looking
after Jenny.
Thank you to Tim Abrams for his
comforting service and to
Edward and everyone at
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
for their professional and
caring service.
Ken & Helen would like to thank
everyone for the generous donations
raised in memory of Jenny
which was a total of £625.00
to The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020