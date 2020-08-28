|
|
|
TILL Jennifer Mary
(Née Scott) Slipped peacefully into Glory
on Friday 21st August 2020
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ralph.
Dear mum of Fiona & Philip.
Devoted grandma of
Jonathan, Jack, Ben & Oliver.
A Thanksgiving will take place outside
Misterton Methodist Church
on Friday 4th September at 10.30am
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family Flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Misterton Methodist Church and
Methodist Homes for the Aged
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 28, 2020