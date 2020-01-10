Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Essom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Essom

Notice Condolences

Jill Essom Notice
ESSOM Jill (of Mayflower Close)
Following a long illness on
Friday 3rd January 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 81 years.
Loving wife, mum, grandma,
great grandma and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Thursday 16th January at 10.40am
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -