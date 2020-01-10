|
ESSOM Jill (of Mayflower Close)
Following a long illness on
Friday 3rd January 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 81 years.
Loving wife, mum, grandma,
great grandma and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Thursday 16th January at 10.40am
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 10, 2020