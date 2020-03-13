|
SNOW Joan Peacefully on
Friday 28th February 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill.
Much loved mum of
Edna, Colin & Barbara.
Mother in law of Mick & the late Keith.
Grandma, great grandma &
great great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Martin's Church, Blyton
on Monday 16th March at 1.00pm
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
St. Martin's Church, Blyton
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 13, 2020