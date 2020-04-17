|
THISTLETON Joan Peacefully on
Saturday 4th April 2020
at Drovers Call Care Home
aged 98 years.
Very dear aunt & friend.
A private funeral service will be held.
A memorial service to celebrate
Joan's life will be held later in the year
which everyone will be warmly
welcome to attend.
Donations if so desired to
Scotter Ward, John Coupland Hospital
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020