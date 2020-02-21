|
|
|
THORNHILL Joan Passed away after
a short illness on
Tuesday 4th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of the late Roy.
Loving Mum to Brian, Garry, Keith
and Janette. Loving Nanna
and Great Nanna to many.
Service to be held at
All Saints Parish Church
on Friday 28th February 2020
at 10 am followed by committal at
Gainsborough Town Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations in memory of Joan can be sent to
The Salvation Army c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS, 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 21, 2020