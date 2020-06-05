|
WOOD Joan
(Nee Brown)
Formerly of
Gainsborough Road, Scotter Passed away peacefully on
Monday 25th May 2020
at Grosvenor House, East Stockwith
aged 95 years.
Devoted wife to the late Leslie.
Much loved mum of John & Nick.
A special grandma
of Felicity & Alexander.
Joan was the last survivor
of five sisters & four brothers.
A private funeral service will
take place at Scotter Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Joan had Scotter Village in her heart
and donations in her memory are for
Scotter Forward which may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 5, 2020