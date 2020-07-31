Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Jodie Bailey Notice
BAILEY Jodie Peacefully on
Thursday 16th July 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 48 years.
Dearly beloved daughter to
Terence & the late Jean xx
Much loved sister to Karen &
sister in law to John xx
Loving auntie to Ryan & Elisha,
great auntie to Lyla & Aurora xx
A friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Diabetes U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 31, 2020
