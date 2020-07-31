|
BAILEY Jodie Peacefully on
Thursday 16th July 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 48 years.
Dearly beloved daughter to
Terence & the late Jean xx
Much loved sister to Karen &
sister in law to John xx
Loving auntie to Ryan & Elisha,
great auntie to Lyla & Aurora xx
A friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Diabetes U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 31, 2020