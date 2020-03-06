|
|
|
ALLEN John Marcus
(Mark) Aged 94 years, passed on Tuesday 18th February 2020,
now reunited with his wife Cynthia.
A dearly loved father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and many friends and all who
knew him.
The funeral service will take place at
St Faith's Crematorium, Norwich on
Wednesday March 18th at 2.45pm.
Flowers by 12 noon please.
Donations, if desired, payable to RAFA
or Alzheimer's Research UK may be
given at his service or sent c/o
Gordon barber Funeral Home,
317 Aylsham Road, Norwich, NR3 2AB.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 6, 2020