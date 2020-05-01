Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for John Greenway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Greenway

Notice Condolences

John Greenway Notice
GREENAWAY John Douglas
Schoolmaster Died peacefully at home on
Thursday 23rd April 2020
aged 88 years
A family service at
Lea Fields Crematorium will be
followed by a memorial service
at a later date, to celebrate John's life,
and to which all will be welcome.
Donations in memory of John
will go to The Woodland Trust
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -