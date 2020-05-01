|
GREENAWAY John Douglas
Schoolmaster Died peacefully at home on
Thursday 23rd April 2020
aged 88 years
A family service at
Lea Fields Crematorium will be
followed by a memorial service
at a later date, to celebrate John's life,
and to which all will be welcome.
Donations in memory of John
will go to The Woodland Trust
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 1, 2020