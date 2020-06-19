Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
John Sheldrick

John Sheldrick Notice
SHELDRICK John Peacefully following a short illness on
Thursday 11th June 2020 at
John Coupland Hospital
aged 69 years.
Loving husband & best friend of Mary.
Devoted dad of Claire and partner Ben.
Special grandad of Thomas.
Dear friend to so many.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
When circumstances allow,
a memorial service will be announced.
Donations if so desired to
Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite and
St Barnabas Hospice, made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 19, 2020
