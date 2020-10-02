Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
John Snell

John Snell Notice
SNELL John Leslie
(Of Corringham) Passed away peacefully at home on
Monday 21st September 2020
aged 82 years.
Husband of Shirley.
Father, grandad & great grandad.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice &
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 2, 2020
