SNELL John Leslie
(Of Corringham) Passed away peacefully at home on
Monday 21st September 2020
aged 82 years.
Husband of Shirley.
Father, grandad & great grandad.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice &
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 2, 2020