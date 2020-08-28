Home

Joyce Eames Notice
EAMES Joyce Bravely passed away on
Thursday 20th August 2020 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 90 years.
Now at peace.
Much loved wife of the late Alvan.
Dearly beloved mum, grandma,
great grandma, sister, auntie
and friend to many.
Sadly missed by all that knew her.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Macmillan Palliative Care Team
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 28, 2020
