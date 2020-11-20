|
|
|
TODD Joyce Margaret Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 14th November 2020
Beloved wife of Colin and
loving mother, grandmother & sister.
Forever in our hearts.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place.
A live webcast of the service will
be available to watch,
for login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020