Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Joyce Todd

Joyce Todd Notice
TODD Joyce Margaret Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 14th November 2020
Beloved wife of Colin and
loving mother, grandmother & sister.
Forever in our hearts.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place.
A live webcast of the service will
be available to watch,
for login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020
