|
|
|
HOYLES Julien Robert
(Joe) Peacefully on Saturday 11th July 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband,
dad, grandad & great grandad.
Special thanks to Foxby Hill Care Home
& Lincoln County Hospital.
A private funeral service will take place
at St Paul's Church, Morton.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
West Lindsey Dementia
Support Group and Parkinson's UK
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 24, 2020