DRAPER June Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th February 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving Mum to Paul and Gary and Mother-In-Law to Heather and Carolyn
Loving Grandma to Emily, Abigail,
Adam and Toby, Auntie and friend to many. Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium Scunthorpe on Thursday 5th March at 10am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of June to be shared between British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 21, 2020