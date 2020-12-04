Home

SLACK Kath Suddenly but
peacefully on
Thursday 26th November 2020 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ray.
Much loved mum of Richard & Jane.
A dear mother in law of Treena & Jim.
Special grandma of Guy, Tom & Vicky.
Treasured granny of
Lexi, Erin, Abel & Connie.
Loving sister of Connie.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at St Martin's Church, Blyton
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Martin's Church, Blyton &
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance, made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020
