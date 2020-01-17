Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Gainsborough
North Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2HS
01427 612131
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
13:30
All Saints Parish Church
Gainsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hodson

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Hodson Notice
HODSON Kathleen
(Kath) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Devoted Sister to Fred,
a very special Auntie, also a
Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt.
Service to be held at All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough
Tuesday 28th January at 1.30pm.
Followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only, however donations in lieu of flowers are being collected for Pillard House Lunch Club which can be sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -