|
|
|
HODSON Kathleen
(Kath) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Devoted Sister to Fred,
a very special Auntie, also a
Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt.
Service to be held at All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough
Tuesday 28th January at 1.30pm.
Followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only, however donations in lieu of flowers are being collected for Pillard House Lunch Club which can be sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020