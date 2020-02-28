Home

POWERED BY

Services
JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kettle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Kettle

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Kettle Notice
Kettle Kathleen Mary Peacefully at Lincoln Hospital on 9th February after a short illness, died aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ron,
Much loved Mum, Bill, Angie and Jo,
Devoted Nan to Rowan and
Neve and wonderful sister to
Dorothy and Dave.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will take place at Lea Fields Crematorium Tuesday 3rd March at 13:30.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK and would be gratefully received
C/O J.E Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -