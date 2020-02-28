|
|
|
Kettle Kathleen Mary Peacefully at Lincoln Hospital on 9th February after a short illness, died aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ron,
Much loved Mum, Bill, Angie and Jo,
Devoted Nan to Rowan and
Neve and wonderful sister to
Dorothy and Dave.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will take place at Lea Fields Crematorium Tuesday 3rd March at 13:30.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK and would be gratefully received
C/O J.E Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 28, 2020